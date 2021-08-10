Derecho’s top volunteers reflect and thank the community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - At about 1:30 p.m. on August 10, 2020, people came out of their shelter places and came to grips with what had just happened.

The derecho, with its estimated 140-mph winds, barreled through nine states and left a particularly deep scar on Cedar Rapids. The city lost 669,000 trees, many of them crashing into powerlines and people's homes. Power was restored to 94.7% of Cedar Rapids by August 22 but it took six more days to fully-restore power to all of Eastern Iowa.

"So many people had to go without power and services. How many elderly people? How many people with small babies?" Bridgette Williams-Robinson said.

Williams-Robinson had two deep freezers full of meat that were quickly spoiling. She decided to fire up the grill and feed her neighbors.

"There was no point in throwing it away because I still had to feed my family. So, we just started cooking it up," she said.

Her first day serving free food was on August 11. One year later, she still serves hundreds of free meals every week.

"There's still a lot to do...I have no problem stepping up because I've been in situations where I wish somebody would have helped me," Williams-Robinson said.

Her nonprofit Bridge Under the Bridge now serves meals five days a week under I-380 at Eighth Avenue, she also has a community garden and passes out food boxes on Saturdays.

In a different part of town one year ago, Willie Fairley was also cooking for the community.

"I went around my neighborhood and let everyone know, around 7:30, 8:00 we're gonna have food ready," Fairley said, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack since 2019.

Fairley took his food truck through different neighborhoods every day, cooking up chicken, pulled pork, ribs and sides for the masses. He remembers one time when a woman and her family said they didn't eat pork, and that's all he had that day.

"I knew I had to come back and get her something," Fairley said. "When I came back later, I saw a little girl looking in the refrigerator and there's nothing in there. And I'm like, I'm glad I came back because it would have been a really rough night for those guys."

Fairley says he couldn't have done it without the people who volunteered or donated over the last year.

"I want to say thank you to everyone all over the world who sent a little something. Without you, we don't know how long we would have lasted," he said.

Williams-Robinson agrees it has been a tough year, but also one where she became exceptionally proud of Cedar Rapids.

"I've actually met more people in the last eight months than in the nine years I've lived here, and it's so inspiring to know that all these people existed and I had no idea," Williams-Robinson said.