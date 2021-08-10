Derecho insurance claims top $3 billion so far, lawsuits on the horizon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Last year's August derecho has seen $3.125 billion in damages paid out by insurance claims, but for some many homeowners are being treated unfairly.

More than 225,000 claims have been filed since the damaging winds ravaged parts of eastern Iowa which resulted in the massive payout, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

While insurance companies say they've never seen such a high amount of claims for what was the costliest thunderstorm in modern US history, complaints against insurance have also risen. Iowa Insurance Division's Deputy Commissioner Jared Kirby says as of the derecho's anniversary, August 10th, they've seen 454 complaints. Of those, 74 remain open as of Tuesday and 130 were confirmed to have a violation or error.

“Our duty is to make sure that process is done fairly," Kirby said.

He encourages Iowans to reach out to the agency if they've requested an extension with their insurance company and were denied. While every policy is different, a typical, standard policy in Iowa allows for litigations within a year from when damages occurred.

The pandemic and all that it's affected have slowed down the process, Kirby said, but Iowans should advocate for themselves.

“We urged patience, of course. However, you need to be persistent," Kirby said.“Make sure you're in good communication with your contractor so you understand the projection of when this might be completed. And communicate that to the insurance company so they know you're doing your part.”

Often, someone has to show that they're working to get their claim resolved if they file for an extension. For others, insurance has been difficult even if they've had work completed.

Greg Usher, an attorney in Cedar Rapids, filed 77 lawsuits over a 48 hour period prior to the 1 year anniversary of the storm. All of those lawsuits involve insurance claims from the derecho, a time that Usher describes as post-apocalyptic.

"You couldn't find gas, you couldn't find water," Usher said.

Some of his clients remained displaced from their homes, due to mold or any number of other safety issues. He says the storm, and particular practices of insurance adjusters, have put families in dire straits. He described several insurance horror stories Tuesday, including a reason for denying part of a claim at an in-home daycare.

“They took on category three like sewer water back up into their basement. According to this insurance company, you only need to clean those things, and then you can let other kids play with them," Usher said.

The road for recovery is a long one, with Usher saying that many of these cases won't go to trial until roughly 2023. While he is offering a discounted rate to his clients, Usher says in the meantime things can be costly between those dealing with two mortgages, rent, replacing what they've lost, court fees, and more. He says he always lets his clients know the risk of pushing forward with litigation.

“If you have, you know, 50,000 sitting around to fund a lawsuit and you want to pay the principal and take that risk, by all means, but no one I'm dealing with is in that situation. These are average homeowners and the thought of doing any of those things over that duration of time is nauseating," Usher said.

Over the past few weeks, Usher has rattled the cage with insurance companies. He says after he started working directly with the IID, some insurance adjusters started returning his calls. Usher says he was contacted by a "fixer" for one insurance company who was able to start settling payments almost immediately.