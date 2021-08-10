Coralville to require masks inside public buildings

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting on Wednesday, Coralville will require masks inside public buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement follows the latest guidelines from the CDC and Johnson County Public Health, recommending masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson County is listed at substantial community transmission on the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker. Nearly all of the counties that surround Johnson County; Linn, Benton, Iowa, Washington, Louisa, and Muscatine, all are listed at high community transmission. Cedar County is the lone exception, currently listed in the substantial category as well.

The vast majority of Iowa counties are listed at high community transmission, the highest level on the CDC's scale. In the KWWL viewing area, Allamakee, Clayton, and Dubuque are the only other counties listed in the substantial category. Only Dubuque and Winneshiek counties are listed in the moderate category. None are listed as having low transmission. Winneshiek County is the only one listed in the moderate category and none are in the low category.

Coralville's mask requirement will remain in place until further notice.

