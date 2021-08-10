Coast Guard: Seacor Power never received weather warnings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard commander says a technical issue prevented it from relaying severe thunderstorm and marine warnings one day last April when a Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, leaving 13 dead in hurricane-force winds. The work vessel left a south Louisiana port April 13 for an area of the Gulf where storms were developing. But Cmdr. Vince Taylor testified Monday that severe thunderstorm and marine warnings were never relayed by the Coast Guard because of an issue involving an Internet-based system that wasn’t fixed until hours later. The testimony came amid a Coast Guard hearing into the deadly capsize.