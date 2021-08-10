Clear Creek Amana names first diversity, equity, inclusion & culture director

TIFFIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Clear Creek Amana Community School District has named their first Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Culture.

The District announced on Monday that Angelica Brothers will that position. She will be charged with implementing programs, initiatives and training to support equity, inclusion, diversity and an inclusive culture for the District. The District will also add Certified School Culture Advocates at each school building. Each CSCA will receive training from Iowa Safe Schools and will work closely with Brothers.

“I’m humbled to serve as the Clear Creek Amana Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Culture Director," Brothers said. "As a third-generation Mexican-American who grew up in a rapidly changing Iowa town, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges that growth can bring, both as a student and later as an educator. I’ve also witnessed the immense benefits that a diverse, inclusive, and culturally competent environment creates for students, staff, and the community. I’m excited to share those experiences within our schools."

Improving the District's DEI efforts first became a major topic of conversation more than a year ago when a group of roughly 100 parents, teachers and community members confronted the school board in a July meeting about alleged racism within the District. Many who spoke recounted times they felt administrators didn't do a good enough job following up on hate speech or racist name-calling within the District.

In one instance, a football player kneeled during the national anthem before a game in October 2017. Another student posted a photo of Darius Moore kneeling, on Snapchat, calling him a racial slur, and saying he should be kicked off the team.

In the days following the incident, then-Superintendent Tim Kuehl issued a statement, saying harassment and discrimination aren't tolerated within the District. The Moore family says the District's response stopped there.

The group then asked the board to make sure a similar incident never happened again, through a plan they called "A Better Way Forward." That plan featured several key demands, including:

That the district form a diverse team to review various policies and re-write them through a "student-centered lens of equity"

Start planning equity training for staff and administrators as well as review school curriculum to make it "culturally competent and anti-racist"

Form student-centered support groups where students can discuss their concerns and experiences, and bring them to administrators

A public statement with 48 hours of the July meeting in favor of these changes

The District released a statement after that meeting, committing to change and their latest announcement would appear to at least somewhat directly satisfy the first two demands. The District also previously told KWWL they were doing staff trainings and group work with students.

"All of our students and staff deserve the opportunity to learn, work and grow in an environment where they are welcomed, valued, respected, and represented," Brothers added. "I’m looking forward to working with our students, families, staff, and the community to ensure all Clippers receive an equitable experience during their time at Clear Creek Amana.”

Then in another incident in April, a school board member resigned after controversial posts on social media.

Brothers previously served as an English Language teacher at Northwest Junior High in the Iowa City Community School District. During her time there, she served on her instructional leadership team, building equity team, and the Martin Luther King Day Celebration committee. This past school year, she founded and served as the Latino Student Union sponsor at the school.

She was recently recognized by the League of United Latin American Citizens 308 for her role in founding the first-ever LULAC 308 Education Committee after identifying and working to address inequalities students were facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brothers got her Master's Degree from Buena Vista University, her Bachelor's degree from William Penn University, and her Associate's Degree from Kirkwood Community College.