Cedar Rapids, Marion remember the derecho and the community effort to rebuild

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Central and eastern Iowa were hit the hardest as the derecho carved its 770-mile path through nine states.

In Linn County, where damage was particularly bad, the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion both held commemorations of how far they've come in the past year.

Most people remember where they were a year ago at this time, but Tuesday was about celebrating the people who pitched in to help clean up and rebuild since that day.

At the events in Cedar Rapids and Marion, city officials told their stories and other people's stories. They also praised the community for helping when everyone was suffering from the damage in the middle of a pandemic when there weren't enough services to come to their aid.

Cedar Rapids Manager Jeff Pomeranz said there is still work to be done and encouraged the community to stay involved in replanting the lost tree canopy, which will take decades to grow back.

The City of Cedar Rapids announced it was committing $1 million every year for the next 10 years to reforest the city. Two local businesses contributed to the effort.

"New trees are a sign of rebuilding and regrowth and we're proud to provide $550,000 to Re-leaf Cedar Rapids and be a part of the effort to rebuild that tree canopy," Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy Iowa Energy Co., said.

"We're very proud to be a part of the Re-leaf activity. Collins Aerospace is contributing $250,000 to the activity to beautify and restore the canopy within Cedar Rapids," Phil Jasper, president, Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace, said.

To thank the community for rolling up its sleeves since the derecho, the City of Cedar Rapids provided free lunch to about 200 people at the commemoration in Bever Park. In Marion, Hy-Vee provided free lunch to those who came out to show their community support.

"There are a lot of people [for whom] what happened a year ago today is still very fresh in their memory so we need to be cognizant of that as we're marking this very, very important day but also make sure we're having those conversations about disaster preparedness, being ready to go," Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said.

Disaster preparedness is something many did not have one year ago today, and something communities have invested in this past year.