Cedar Rapids barbeque restaurant handing out free meals to derecho workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids barbeque restaurant is marking the anniversary of the derecho that hit during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving away 1,000 meals to workers who supported the community‘s recovery.

Sugarfire Smoke House has been delivering meals to emergency room staffer at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals over the last week. Other workers like utility, electrical, roofing and tree trimming contractors who helped the city recover are invited to the restaurant on Tuesday or Wednesday to enjoy a free meal. All you have to do is wear your uniform or work shirt or show your company I.D and mention the "1,000 Meal Thank You" when ordering.

The derecho really hit our community hard – no power, communication lines were down, homes and businesses were damaged – and COVID-19 had already impacted so many people, it was a lot to go through,” Johanna Powers, Co-Owner of Sugarfire Smoke House in Cedar Rapids said. “We appreciate the health care workers and contractors who have worked so hard in our community helping us get through it all. We want to say thank you.”

Sugarfire will be keeping track of the number of free meals served and still available for the giveaway. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.