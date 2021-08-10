Car chase starting on I-380 leads to one arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — One Hiawatha man was arrested after a high speed car chase including property damage on August 10th at 11:15 a.m. on multiple roads in Linn County.

Linn County Sheriff's Deputy found a car going over 100 miles per hour on I-380 going north. The driver, Jonathan P. Soucie, continued going east on Blairs Ferry Road from I-380, turned south on Rockwell Drive, then turned east on Collins Road leading the Soucie out of Cedar Rapids on Highway 100.

Soucie drove onto South 22nd Street and Pleasant View Drive where he side swiped two cars driving on 22nd Street After Soucie hit both cars, he began driving through yards in the 2400 block of Pleasant View Drive in Marion striking a mailbox and some rock landscaping before continuing on Pleasant View Drive.

Soucie's car came to rest at 22nd Street and Pleasant View Drive. Soucie was taken into custody with several charges including driving while suspended, attempting to elude, reckless driving Hit and Run and other traffic offenses.