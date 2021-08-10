Canadian minister talks border with US counterpart in DC

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s immigration minister met with the U.S. Homeland Secretary in Washington on Tuesday a day after Canada opened to fully vaccinated Americans. But Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino didn’t give any indication on when the U.S. land border will open for fully vaccinated Canadians. Mendicino says Canada respects the decision of the Biden administration and will respect the U.S. timeline. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit this week while the U.S. is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians. The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.