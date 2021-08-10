Bangladesh vaccinating Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies have started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the camps. The delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, and the international Red Crescent said a national positivity rate of around 30% indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar for years. Less than 5% population of Bangladesh’s 160 million people are fully vaccinated. The country’s supply of AstraZeneca vaccines was disrupted earlier this year and Bangladesh turned mostly to China’s Sinopharm vaccine to continue inoculating people.