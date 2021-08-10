AP Source: Messi agrees deal to join Paris Saint-Germain
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Lionel Messi is traveling to France after agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain. The person says the 34-year-old Argentina star is set to agree a two-year contract with the option for a further season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement. The person says Messi is expected to earn around $41 million net annually.