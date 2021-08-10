All MercyOne locations now requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- MercyOne is the latest hospital system to announce they will be requiring vaccines from all medical staff.

It was already announced in July that some MercyOne locations owned by Trinity Health will be required to provide proof of vaccination by September 21. These locations include Dubuque, Dyersville, New Hampton, Mason City, Clinton, Sioux City, and Primghar.

With Tuesday's announcement, all other MercyOne locations will be requiring staff to be vaccinated by November 1. Anyone who is not able to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons can apply for an exemption.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz said.

Last week UnityPoint Health announced all of their employees across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois would be required to get vaccinated by November 1, with similar exemptions available.

MercyOne and UnityPoint are now among over 100 health care systems requiring employees to be vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise across the country and the delta variant continuing to spread.

“The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us,” MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon said. “With more than 350 million doses administered in the United States, we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of virus and saving lives.”

