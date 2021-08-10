The damage might not be visible, but small Eastern Iowa are still picking up the pieces from the derecho

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KWWL)- If you drive around Belle Plain or Tama, you wouldn't know what happened a year ago if you didn't know what to look for. Scattered around town are tarped roofs, empty branches, and damaged roads.

"There probably wasn't a road in the town that we did not have to go through and clear," Tama Mayor Doug Ray said. "The cemeteries, the golf course, and the city parks really got hit pretty hard with damaged trees, and they are still trying to get through that."

Tama was one of the first cities in Eastern Iowa to be hit by the derecho on August 10, 2020. While driving through Tama County, KWWL's Storm Chaser 7 vehicle recorded an estimated 60 mph wind gusts near Traer.

The downed trees have been chopped up and ground down. What is left of them sits in large piles that will soon be loaded onto trucks and taken to a company in Montezuma that will turn it into mulch.

"It was a financial burden for the city and homeowners because insurance, you had to work with insurance companies," Ray said. "It was just a burden to get everything back up and try to get it running."

Most of the city was without power for two weeks. It was a similar story down the road in Belle Plaine, where large downed trees blocked roads for several days.

The town mobilized, setting up a meal center to feed volunteers at the community center and helped one another cleanup debris.

"If you got a chainsaw if you got a hay rack that you can carry wood on, or if you got to pick up, people come to town and they do start cutting trees and clean in people's yards," Belle Plain Mayor Dave Fish said. "Neighbors were helping neighbors, even people down the block. They didn't know other people on the other side of town, but everybody helped bail each other out."

A year after the storm hit, crews are still repairing damage to the city hall in Tama. The building's garage was heavily damaged and is in the process of being redone.

With an estimated $11.5 billion worth of damage caused by the derecho, Mayor Ray said getting things fixed has taken time.

"You have to go find contractors, and they're blocked in," Ray said. "Material was hard to get, and it was pricey, so it's, it's been a long, struggle in that way."

While the damage might be difficult at times to see, Fish said his community is still picking up the pieces on a path to emerging stronger.

He estimates Belle Plain is about halfway on its road to recovery.

"I think we've got a lot of big things done," he said. "We are in a situation now where we have to finish our FEMA stuff and American Recovery Plan."

Fish's focus has shifted to the future, and he is looking to secure generators for different city buildings to prepare them for future disasters better.

"We want generators so that my firemen, police can keep their doors open when we don't have electricity," he said. "I want my police and fire departments to be active."

On Tuesday, Belle Plaine community members gathered in the same community center that was their command center after the storm to mark the first anniversary of the storm. Community leaders shared their memories from the day and reflections on the last year.

Groups are selling Belle Plaine strong t-shirts to raise money to re-plant some of the trees the city lost during the derecho. Fish estimates more than 100 trees were destroyed.

A year later, Belle Plaine and Tama are both coming back stronger on the other side of the storm.