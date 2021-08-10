2020 VS 2021: How some derecho-damaged locations look one year on

(KWWL) -- In a matter of moments on August 10, 2020, our view of Iowa changed. Buildings and trees that stood for generations were wiped off the map or permanently scarred during the derecho.

A year later, parts of eastern Iowa look vastly different and repairs continue as recovery takes time and a lot of work.

The 130-year-old St. Michael's Church in Norway, Iowa, was damaged in the derecho, its tall white steeple being knocked to the ground. Since last year, repairs have been made and it is on its way to its former glory.

The bells at St. Michael's had to be sent to Ohio for repairs, but they were returned to the church just in time for Easter celebrations this spring.

In Keystone, much of the Archer Daniels Midland facility had to come down from the damage, and now there's an empty lot in its place.

Take a look at KWWL drone shots from 2020 after the derecho versus what the locations look like now: