Watch party Monday night as Cedar Valley natives compete in American Ninja Warrior semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Eastern Iowa is being well represented in the Season 13 semifinal rounds of American Ninja Warrior as three natives to the Cedar Valley will be competing Monday night.

Hudson's Jackson Twait, Clarksville's Chris Behrends, and Nick Hanson of Cedar Falls are all still in the running for the show's $1 million prize.

This season, there were about 400 contestants, while last year it was cut down to about 150 due to the pandemic. The audience continues to be virtual.

Twait is a three-year veteran of American Ninja Warrior, competing in every season since 2019 and another Cedar Falls resident joined him last season. Behrends is a native to Clarksville but now lives in Cedar Falls as his uncle, Scott Behrends, owns the Ninja U gym where all the competitors have been training for years. Levi Enright from Plainfield also competed in this season.

There is a watch party being held at 7 Monday night at Ninja U in Cedar Falls. According to the Facebook event, they will have the show projected on the wall and ask that people bring a lawn chair to watch.

They also say that they won't serve any food but the gym will be open for those that want to "ninja." The event is free if you're just watching and it's $10 for adults to ninja and $6 for kids 5 and under to ninja.

Semifinal Episode 7 of American Ninja Warrior airs at 7 p.m. Monday on KWWL.

A run from Jackson Twait in 2019: