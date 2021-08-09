USS Iowa sailors tour University of Iowa, build relationship with ship’s namesake state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Members of the USS Iowa toured the University of Iowa on Monday after visiting Irish Fest over the weekend.

It was the first time this particular group of sailors and the ship's Commanding Officer visited Iowa, but the fourth time crew members have traveled to the state.

Some of the USS Iowa sailors and the skipper met with students and faculty from campus admissions and veterans groups. Their visits are all part of building good will with the state and showing off their submarine as it's being built.

"We've found that getting the word out has been kind of tough over the past couple of years with the things going on so we thought the best way to do it is come here and tell them our story," Commanding Officer Quinton James said.

That story includes the ship's latest technology and how it's gearing up for its christening in the spring.

The University did its share of showing Iowa off to the crew that works on the submarine bearing its name.

The crew went to Kinnick Stadium and took part in the 'Iowa Wave,' waving to kids in the Children's Hospital.

"I think this is a start of a very long working relationship with the men and women on the U.S.S. Iowa. We're very proud of their service," Jeff Liebermann, Assistant Vice President of Development at University of Iowa, said. "As a native Iowan, I'm extremely proud that this new submarine will have my state's name on her side and we can't wait to welcome them back and see where they go from here."

The crew hopes to soon bring Iowans to visit its namesake ship, and build a relationship with the state for the life of the ship. Some of the sailors, the commanding officers, and the chief of the boat will be back for the Iowa State Fair next week.