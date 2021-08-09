US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it will work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable. The disclosure in a two-page letter filed in federal court in Manhattan follows longstanding criticism from relatives of those killed that the U.S. government was withholding crucial details from them in the name of national security. Nearly 1,800 families, victims and first responders objected in a letter last week to President Joe Biden’s attendance at memorial events as long as key documents remained declassified. The move failed to placate at least some victims’ survivors, who said the FBI and Justice Department have already had years to review the documents.