TRACKING: Possible severe storms and HEAT ADVISORY

Tonight: It is a warm and humid night under a mostly clear sky. We have a small chance of a stray storm. Low temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind is light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and very humid. A Heat Advisory is in effect during the afternoon. Combine highs in the low 90s and dew points in the mid-70s and you get a heat index of 95-105. Hazy sunshine is expected for most of the day. Late in the afternoon, after about 4 or 5 pm, some storms are possible and there is a chance these storms could be severe with the primary threat of damaging wind and large hail.

Tuesday Night: The storms continue into the evening hours and move out of the area by midnight. The weather is quiet after midnight. It remains humid so overnight lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: It is hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s. We have a small chance for a shower/storm. The wind is from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. The humidity level drops late in the day.