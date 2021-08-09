TRACKING: Hot and humid, with a few storms

Today: Showers and storms end about mid-morning, leading to clearing of skies. That means we should be able to see some sunshine today. The heat and humidity are on the rise. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s, with a dew point in the low 70s. Heat index values are expected to be around 95 degrees. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, but I can’t rule out a few storms developing or moving through Eastern Iowa overnight. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are mild and are around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: We could see some rain for our early Tuesday morning commute, otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky to start. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Eastern Iowa under a Slight Risk for severe storms. That’s a level 2 out of 5. It’s looking like storms could develop as early as the afternoon or as late as the late evening/overnight hours and produce damaging winds. Not only do we have to watch for the threat of severe weather, but also dangerous heat. High temperatures rise from the mid 80s to mid 90s, with dew points around the mid 70s. Heat indices could approach 105 degrees. Take water with you if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tuesday Night: Strong storms could continue through Tuesday night. Low temperatures fall to the low 70s.

Wednesday: Slight chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are in the low 90s, with dew points in the low 70s.

This Week: A cold front sweeps through Thursday, taking with it some of the heat and the humidity. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s to end the work week.