Third fire station ready to serve northern Marion after facing delays

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Through a 2015 study, the city of Marion found they needed a third fire station. After breaking ground in Sept. 2019, and several delays later, it is finally open.

Standard response time for emergency calls should be four minutes. The growth on the north side of Marion resulted in the need. Fire chief Deb Krebill says they were having a hard time getting to the area in a timely manner.

"We also cover 74 square miles out in Marion Township, so getting to the northern part, we go as far north as Austin Road, which is on the way to Central City, so now we're much closer, it's going to be a big benefit for those people," Krebill said.

The new facility cost around $10 million and has a biophilic design. Chief Krebill says this brings nature into the building.

“It helps calm our firefighters throughout the day when they come back from a bad call... we have a green roof, the trees out front is kind of like a Zen garden,” Krebill said.

To staff the new location, 12 firefighters were hired and trained. The facility also features a community storm shelter. Public tours are predicted to take place in the fall.