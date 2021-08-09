Teen facing multiple charges after stealing car and gun before running from police in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - An 18-year-old with pre-existing warrants now faces additional charges after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Marion Police responded to the 5400 block of Business Highway 151 based on reports of suspicious activity. A witness called in saying a white male was acting odd while driving a silver Nissan Altima in the area, adding the man had a pistol on his lap.

Upon investigation, police located the driver attempting to make contact, but after the suspect failed to stop, police say they quickly ended their pursuit, citing safety reasons.

The suspect then began traveling west on Iowa Highway 100 until the vehicle became disabled and caught fire near East Post Road and Oakbrook Drive. The driver then surrendered to the police and was taken into custody.

Hunter Lee Reinier faces preliminary charges of Eluding Police and Driving While Barred. Both the vehicle he was driving and the firearm in his possession had been stolen out of Robins, Iowa, and were recovered at the scene.

Reinier who also had an outstanding arrest warrant was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center as this case remains under investigation with additional charges pending.

The Marion Police Department was assisted by the Robins Police Department.