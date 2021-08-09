Solon based family foundation donates $1.95 million to Make-A-Wish Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - At a special reception in Iowa City Monday, Make-A-Wish Iowa revealed a new partnership with the Gerdin Charitable Foundation of Solon, Iowa resulting in a $1,950,000 donation.

It's the single, largest donation the organization has ever received in its 35-year history. The donation will help fund 50 wishes per year over the next three years. "We are so thankful for The Gerdin Charitable Foundation’s generous investment in our mission and their interest in providing the financial resources to help make 150 wishes possible over the next three years,” said Sara Kurovski, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa.

Kurovski detailed the Gerdin family's long history of supporting Iowa organizations. "For all of us at the foundation, supporting Make-A-Wish was a no brainer. Who doesn't want to help children? Especially children that are ill,” said Julie Durr, a family spokesperson for The Gerdin Charitable Foundation. “We are in a unique position, due to the legacy of giving our parents have instilled in us, to give back; and what better way to do that than make dreams come true. We challenge everyone in the state to help make even more dreams come true by giving to Make-A-Wish Iowa."

Due to the pandemic and related travel restrictions, Make-A-Wish Iowa currently has 352 unfulfilled wishes across the state. Leaders at Make-A-Wish believe Gerdin Charitable Foundation's commitment, will help reduce the backlog of wishes. Additionally, officials hope the donation jumpstarts their goal of fulfilling at least 150 wishes per year moving forward.