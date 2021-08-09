Rainfall Totals 8-9-2021

The northern half of the viewing struck gold this morning when it comes to rain and lots of it. A few inches fell from Fayette to Dubuque. The most rain fell over Nashua ranging from 5 to almost 9 inches. Below are a list of rainfall totals from this event:

Waterloo 0.39 Dubuque 1.47 Cedar Rapids 0.01 Iowa City 0.00 Ackley 9.2 NNE 0.71 Asbury 0.4 SW 1.83 Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.21 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.18 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.14 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01 Cedar Rapids 4.6 W Trace Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.01 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.06 Central City 6.7 W 0.13 CHARLES CITY, IA 4.38 CLUTIER, IA 0.06 Decorah 4.9SE 1.80 Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.51 Dubuque #3, IA 1.70 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.65 Dubuque L&D 11, IA 0.30 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 2.07 Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.11 ELKADER 6SSW, IA 0.97 Ely 0.5 SE 0.02 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.01 FAYETTE, IA 3.30 Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 1.88 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 3.13 GARWIN, IA 0.02 GRUNDY CENTER, IA 0.05 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA 1.00 Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.85 Hopkinton 0.2 NE 0.38 Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.38 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.49 Independence 0.9 WNW 0.51 Jerico 2.8 WSW 3.35 Lisbon 0.1 W 0.02 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA 2.93 Marengo 3.6 N 0.01 Marion 1.7 NNW 0.04 Monona 9.8 N 0.88 Monticello, IA 0.20 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.05 Nashua 2 N 5.77 NASHUA 2SW, IA 4.25 Nashua 4 N 8.92 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 4.02 New Hampton 0.4 SW 3.48 NEW HAMPTON, IA 4.38 Oelwein 0.3 E 1.75 OELWEIN 1E, IA 1.47 Postville 5.5 NE 1.35 Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.11 Robins 0.8 SE 0.03 Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01 Solon 0.3 ESE 0.02 Tipton 0.7 N 0.01 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.13 VINTON, IA 0.04 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.09 WAUCOMA, IA 1.68 Waukon 0.8 S 1.07