Rainfall Totals 8-9-2021
The northern half of the viewing struck gold this morning when it comes to rain and lots of it. A few inches fell from Fayette to Dubuque. The most rain fell over Nashua ranging from 5 to almost 9 inches. Below are a list of rainfall totals from this event:
|Waterloo
|0.39
|Dubuque
|1.47
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Ackley 9.2 NNE
|0.71
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|1.83
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.21
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.18
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.14
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids 4.6 W
|Trace
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|0.01
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.06
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.13
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|4.38
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.06
|Decorah 4.9SE
|1.80
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.51
|Dubuque #3, IA
|1.70
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|1.65
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.30
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|2.07
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.11
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.97
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.02
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.01
|FAYETTE, IA
|3.30
|Fort Atkinson 2.6 W
|1.88
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|3.13
|GARWIN, IA
|0.02
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.05
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|1.00
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.85
|Hopkinton 0.2 NE
|0.38
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.38
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.49
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.51
|Jerico 2.8 WSW
|3.35
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.02
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|2.93
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.01
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.04
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.88
|Monticello, IA
|0.20
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.05
|Nashua 2 N
|5.77
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|4.25
|Nashua 4 N
|8.92
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|4.02
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|3.48
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|4.38
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|1.75
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|1.47
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.35
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.11
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.03
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.02
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.01
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.13
|VINTON, IA
|0.04
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.09
|WAUCOMA, IA
|1.68
|Waukon 0.8 S
|1.07