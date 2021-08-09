OPERATION QUICKFIND: Cedar Rapids Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Monday morning.

Jarvis Biah was last seen just before 10:30 Monday morning at 620 33rd St. NE. He was last seen wearing a white Spongebob hoodie. Biah is listed at 5'8" weighing 140 pounds. He also has a small scar under his left eye.

Anyone with information about where Biah may be should call Cedar Rapids Police.