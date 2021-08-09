Morg’s Diner gets helping hand and new AC unit after weekend theft

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- After Morg's Diner's air conditioning unit was stolen early Saturday morning from the outside of the building, local HVAC services helped out the popular breakfast spot in downtown Waterloo.

Morg's made the announcement of the theft on Saturday, saying they were forced to close for the day. Luckily, they were back open on Sunday thanks to Wilson Heating and Cooling and Beals Sheet Metal who quickly installed a new unit!

Wilson Heating and Cooling posted on Facebook saying that they got Morg's back up and running, and the restaurant expressed gratitude, saying:

"A Huge Thank You to Wilson Heating & Cooling, Aaron and Beals Sheet Metal, Jayson for going the extra mile and getting our new AC installed and running. We hope to see all of our hungry customers tomorrow, Sunday, August 8th."

On Saturday, the restaurant also shared a photo of the vehicle allegedly responsible for the theft. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-2515.