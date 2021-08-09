Long-time Penguins radio announcer Mike Lange retires

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is stepping away from the booth. Lange announced his retirement from radio play-by-play duties on Monday but the 73-year-old Hall of Famer will remain part of the team’s radio network by adding commentary and voice work on a limited basis. Lange missed the majority of the past season during the pandemic while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the booth to call two regular-season and two home playoff games.