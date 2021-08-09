Iowa City Police looking for suspect after attempted shooting Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are asking for information about a woman who allegedly tried shooting another woman after a dispute Friday evening.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court just before 5 p.m. August 6 where they found a shell casing and property damage from the bullet. The victim told police that the suspect began arguing with her, pulled out a handgun, and tried to shoot her.

No injuries were reported and witnesses also said they saw the suspect fire a gun at the victim.

The female suspect is described as being dark-skinned with very short or shaved hair, slender build, wearing a black jacket and blue, black, and white shirt.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. You can also contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, at 319-358-TIPS (8477) or online at iccrimestoppers.org.