Guinea reports West Africa’s first known Marburg virus death

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities in West Africa have confirmed the region’s first known case of Marburg virus after at least one person in Guinea died of the hemorrhagic fever disease. The World Health Organization said that efforts were under way to track down everyone who may have come into contact with the sick person in Gueckedou. The Marburg case was reported in the same part of Guinea where the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic started that ultimately killed at least 11,325 people. The two viruses belong to the same family and both are spread through contact with bodily fluids.