Golf cart stolen during Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor is asking for your help after a golf cart was stolen during their Fish-O-Rama fundraiser over the weekend.

Employees discovered someone had taken one of the golf carts the Club had rented for the fundraiser. The only lead they have is that a golf cart was seen on a trailer leaving Manhattan-Robbins Lake along the Cedar River near Edgewood Road and Ellis Road through the exit near the gardens between 9 & 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fish-O-Rama helps fund the basic needs and activities the Club provides for kids across the Corridor. The theft cuts into the profitability of the fundraiser, ultimately taking away from the kids in the community who depend on the Club. Anyone with information that could help locate the golf cart should call the Club's Executive Director, John Tursi, at 319-363-5766 ext. 440 or Director of Fundraising Events, Angie Brown, at 319-363-5766 ext. 439.