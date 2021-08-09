Flood Warning issued August 9 at 6:59AM CDT until August 13 at 11:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 6:59AM CDT until August 13 at 11:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From Tuesday evening to late Friday morning.
* At 5:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7
feet on 08/25/2016.