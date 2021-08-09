Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 12:10AM CDT until August 9 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Floyd County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 600 AM CDT.

* At 1210 AM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw,

Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area,

Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads

B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds

Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road

B 60.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.