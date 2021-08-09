Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart to perform at 9/11 benefit show

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. Proof of vaccination will be required. Tickets for the Sept. 12 show go on sale via Live Nation and MSG starting Wednesday, with general tickets on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Michael Che and Wanda Sykes are also in the line up. The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.