Colorado husband accused of killing wife appears in court

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who posted a video on social media pleading for his wife’s return shortly after she vanished on Mother’s Day 2020 is in court to face accusations that he killed her. Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Morphew. He was in court Monday in the mountain community of Salida for a hearing to determine if he will stand trial. His two daughters sat behind him. When his attorney talked about Morphew describing his wife as his “angel” and a “special, wonderful person,” Morphew appeared to become emotional and dabbed his eyes with a tissue.