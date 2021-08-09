Cedar Rapids, Waterloo school districts develop COVID mitigation plans for new school year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- With two weeks until the start of a new school year for most students, Eastern Iowa school districts are putting together plans to safely bring students back to the classroom.

Cedar Rapids school leaders unveiled their plans during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Masks will be optional for all students and staff. In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning Iowa K-12 schools, cities, and counties from mandating masks. However, masks will be required on school buses as the CDC mask order for public transportation still applies.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said she strongly encourages kids under 12 to wear masks since they are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.

"We will strongly encourage them at the elementary level, but absolutely we want to provide our families choices," Bush said. "We know that that's not a requirement, nor will we require it."

Bush said they would continue implementing other measures like increased sanitation and encouraged social distancing, though Bush acknowledges it is a challenge for young students.

"The number one focus is to stay focused on kids, keeping them safe and keeping them learning," Bush said.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Community School District said the district would also follow state and federal guidelines. Students will be required to wear masks on buses. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged in other areas of the district.

Families will have the option for their students to attend classes either virtually or in person. The district is extending the timeframe for families to register for virtual learning until next Monday.

Last school year, students often interchanged between virtual and in-person learning. Bush said the district is trying to cut down on that this school year.

"The feedback we got was that it was really hard on kids to go back and forth and back and forth, so we wanted to be able to support what was best for kids and keep their learning as consistent as possible," Bush said. "We know that there are always individual circumstances that we have to consider, and we'll continue to do that and support each child. The one thing we want is for every single child to have access to learning."

Contact tracing efforts will not be as intense this school year. The Linn County Public Health Department will notify the district when they learn of positive cases within the district.

Since 70% of Cedar Rapids Community School District staff members are fully vaccinated, Bush said the district is changing its quarantining policy to be in line with the latest guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

One school board member asked Bush and district leaders to consider altering the policy to require students who do not wear masks to quarantine.

While they will ask those who test positive for the virus to stay at home, they will not force those exposed to people who test positive to quarantine. IDPH guidance does not require COVID-19 positive individuals to quarantine for a certain amount of time but said they should refrain from normal activities for 10 days after symptoms first appear.

"What maintains the same and what's always most important is the communication to our families," Bush said. "Families will still be informed if there's a positive case in the school environment so they can make the best choices for their children, and we want to make sure that they're getting that information in a timely way."

Bush said the district would notify families of positive cases and potential exposures through letters to parents and a district-wide COVID-19 dashboard.

Families will be able to decide how to treat their exposed kids, and the district plans to do what they can to support students continuing education.

Cedar Rapids school leaders also discussed their plans to spend more than $32 million worth of American Rescue Plan Money. Bush said she expects $20 to 23 million of it will be used to help recover the learning loss students have experienced.

They plan to use it for after-school or summer programs, improving curriculum and professional learning, and more pre-school classes.

The first day of school for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids students is August 23.