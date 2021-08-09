Burglars caught on camera stealing from Rodney’s Kitchen

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police need your help identifying the suspects who broke into Rodney's Kitchen late Friday night.

Surveillance videos appear to show multiple suspects breaking into the cash registers in the restaurant and adjacent tattoo parlor around 10:45 Friday night.

In a post on Facebook, owner Rodney Lewis says the suspects stole all of the money from the registers.

If you know any of the men in the photos is or have any other information, call Waterloo Police.