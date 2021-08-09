Billions could come to Iowa as Senate acts on massive infrastructure bill

(KWWL) -- A final vote is expected in the coming days on a $1.2 trillion package in the US Senate. The potentially historic bill would send hundreds of millions, if not a few billion, of federal dollars to improve Iowa roads, bridges, internet, and more.

Senators prevented a possible filibuster on Sunday with 18 Republicans siding with Democrats on the issue. The bill is one part of President Biden's economic agenda. The final price tag will be far short of what he initially proposed earlier this year.

One in five miles of our roads and major highways — and 45,000 bridges — are in poor condition. It’s not just unacceptable — it’s flat-out dangerous.



The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will change that. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 9, 2021

Like several parts of the country, Iowa's infrastructure could use some improvements. The Iowa Department of Transportation estimates about 20% of the state's bridges are in poor condition. However, this doesn't mean the bridges aren't necessarily safe for travel.

"Every bridge is inspected, at a minimum, every 2 years," said Stuart Anderson, the director of the Iowa DOT's Planning, Programming and Modal Division.

Anderson says of the state's more than 24,000 bridges, 18,000 are maintained by their respective counties.

"A lot of those bridges are relatively small bridges. They could just be 20 feet long and carry relatively low volumes of traffic. So, a bridge project or repair on that could be done relatively quickly," Anderson said, noting these are often the bridges with larger issues.

Here's the funding breakdown:

$110 billion in funding toward roads, bridges and major projects

$66 billion in passenger and freight rail

$65 billion to rebuild the electric grid

$65 billion to expand broadband Internet access

$39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems

Anderson notes that there is dedicated funding specifically for bridge repairs. The White House says it would be the single, largest dedicated bridge investment since the 1950s.

While Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the 18 Republicans to vote to end debate on Sunday, he did try to add 2 amendments to the bill, neither of which passed. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has been critical of the bill, saying "only in Washington DC, does the word 'trillion' get thrown around so often and so easily."

Let’s do something that will help lower emissions right now. Corn ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50%. Increased access to biofuel is a solution for today. https://t.co/FxK6NowCsg — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) August 5, 2021

Iowa lawmakers had pushed for the bill to include provisions for the biofuels industry, saying ethanol could be a quick fix for carbon emissions. The Renewable Fuels Association agrees, releasing a statement after Biden said he wanted 50% of all new car sales to be electric as of 2030.

“Even if half of new vehicles sold in 2030 are electric, four out of every five cars on the road that year will still have internal combustion engines that require liquid fuels. Renewable fuels like ethanol offer a solution that is available right here, right now at a low cost to jump-start decarbonization efforts." Geoff Cooper, RFA President

Overall, the price tag could be the biggest concern as the Congressional Budget Office says it would add $256 billion dollars to the national deficit over the next decade. This claim refutes that of lawmakers who said they could use unused COVID relief funds and savings from states who end their pandemic unemployment assistance early.

Late Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly called on Congress once again to raise the debt limit. Yellen said doing so has nothing to do with spending but with allowing the country to meet its legal obligations for past spending. Congress raised the debt limit 3 times under the Trump administration.