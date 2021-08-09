Big Expectations on Iowa State Football Media Day

AMES(KWWL)-- Iowa State and College Football Playoffs – those five words sound weird in the same sentence, but a lot of people across the country believe it's a possibility for this team annd it's a reason the majority of the starting line-up came back to take their shot.

Chase: It's something we talked about as a group, you know. You rarely get second chances, so for us to come out here and get the opportunity to play the sport we love for another year. Why would you ever turn that down?

Chase Allen's view rings true among much of the Iowa State roster – the Cyclones bring back 24 players with at least 8 starts to their name – making this perhaps the most experienced team in the country – and coming off a win in last year's Fiesta Bowl – the expectations are through the roof –

Brock : This is where we've always wannted to be with our program. This is what we've envisioned, so it's a reality for us now. We know that.

now Brock Purdy and the Cyclones need to rise to those expectations – bolstered by multiple preseason first team All-American honors for Charlie Kolar, Mike Rose, and Breece Hall – none of whom are short of confidence heading to the opener

Breece: “We've earnned the expectations and we expect everybody on our team to do their 111th and do their job day in and day out and I feel like that's what's gotten us better this offseason.

Mark: But these guys know that expectations don't equal wins and they're ignoring the outside noise with the season opener just four weeks away --