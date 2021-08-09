Barber offering free haircuts ahead of school year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Salvation Army is partnering up with Kenny Weekley to give free haircuts to kids returning to school.

The cuts will be offered August 12th from 1 to 6 p.m at the Waterloo Salvation Army office. Weekley contacted the Salvation Army to offer up his services.

"We want every child in the Cedar Valley to have a great start to their school year and having a hair cut is one way to give children confidence and a fresh beginning,” Corps Officer Major Shannon Thies said in a press release on August 9th.

Families interested in making an appointment for the service can call the Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358 August 10th or 11th.

Masks are required inside of Salvation Army buildings.