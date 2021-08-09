Appeals court gives mixed ruling on N.C. school’s dress code

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has tossed out a lower-court ruling that banned a North Carolina charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts. But the 2-1 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also opens up another legal avenue to challenge the legality of the skirt requirement. Charter Day School is a public charter school in Leland, North Carolina. It was sued in 2016 by parents who objected to the dress code. A lower court found the dress code unconstitutional. Monday’s ruling overturns that finding, but orders the lower court to determine whether the dress code violates Title IX, the federal law that bars sex-based discrimination in education.