WATCH: Highlights from Day 16 of Tokyo Olympic Games

Tears of joy, pain and passion from the Tokyo Olympics

After a tough year for the whole world, emotions ran strong during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tears of passion, pain and pleasure were plentiful at the Games.

U.S. women beat Japan, win seventh-straight Olympic gold

Team USA's women defeated Japan by a score of 90-75 to extend their remarkable gold medal streak to seven straight Olympics.

U.S. women defeat Brazil for first Olympic volleyball gold

Led by Annie Drews, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson's combined 41 points, the U.S. women's volleyball team beats Brazil in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to win its first-ever Olympic gold.

Andy Cruz wins gold, Keyshawn Davis takes lightweight silver

USA's Keyshawn Davis earned a silver medal while Cuba's Andy Cruz took gold in the men's lightweight boxing final.

Team USA enters Closing Ceremony in Tokyo

Team USA entered the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in style. Javelin thrower Kara Winger served as the flagbearer.