Volunteers step up at Fort Pentecost in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Fort Pentecost held a "Fix Up Day" Saturday to get the park closer to completion. The fort has been around since 1984, and offers a "little slice of Texas" to Iowa visitors.

The fort was established by Maurice "Tex" Pentecost in the 80s. Over the years, weather has damaged some of the buildings. The owners held a similar fix up day in 2019, where the Jesup Jail donated one if its cells to the park jail.

On Saturday, organizers were mostly concerned with making progress on the church.

"His dream is just to see the church done, so while we have all these other projects, our main focus today is to get the church done," LouAnn Bresson said, Tex Pentecost's daughter.