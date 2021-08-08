Skip to Content

UK health chief sees ‘unfair’ pricing for COVID travel tests

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog says it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on holiday.  PCR tests required for most travelers average about 75 pounds ($104) each, or 300 pounds for a family of four, but many firms charge significantly more. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($17) to 250 pounds ($347). Javid said Sunday that he had asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers.

