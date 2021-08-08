TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms later tonight

Tonight: The evening will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Dew points will be in the uppers 60s to near 70° and temperatures drop down into the 60s. Rain and thunderstorms develop to our northwest and move in after midnight. Severe weather threat is low, but stronger storms with gusty wind and small hail will be possible with locally heavy rain possible. The wind will be south 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rain in our far eastern counties will come to an end in the morning. The sky becomes partly cloudy to mostly sunny and it will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90° with heat index values 90°-100°. The wind will be southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few storms, depending on development. Temperatures will be very warm in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: A hot and humid day is in store with temperatures in the 90s and heat index more than 100° in some locations as a warm front pushes through the area. While most of the day is dry, we will watch for storm development in the afternoon and evening. If storms can get going, there will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. We will keep a close watch.

A front meanders in the area Wednesday and Thursday keeping isolated showers and storms in the forecast. Once the front clears Thursday, lower humidity and cooler temperatures will follow.