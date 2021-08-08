TRACKING: More storms in the forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy today, with humid conditions continuing. Scattered showers and storms are possible in our southeastern counties this afternoon through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe storms along our eastern and southern edge of our viewing area. Any storms that become strong to severe could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. As of right now, the tornado threat is low. Southwest winds are breezy at 10-20 mph. High temperatures are in the 80s. Dew points are right around 70 degrees.

Tonight: Humid, with a chance of showers and storms tonight. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall from the mid 60s to the low 70s.

Monday: We start the work week off with a few remaining showers and storms early Monday morning. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with the heat and humidity increasing. High temperatures rise from the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, with a dew point in the low 70s. That means heat indices could be near 95 to 100 degrees. South winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear for Monday night. Low temperatures drop to the low 70s.

Tuesday: This will be the hottest and most humid day in the 10 Day Forecast. Also, we could see a few showers and storms. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 90s, with dew points climbing to the mid 70s. That puts the heat index around 100-105 degrees. If you’ll be outdoors Tuesday, be sure to drink plenty of water. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: After Thursday, we get another break from the heat, humidity, and rain.