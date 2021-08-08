Tornado destroys six homes in Grant County, Wisconsin

BOSCOBEL, Wisconsin (KWWL) - A tornado touched down in Grant County, Wisconsin Saturday night in the City of Boscobel. At least 21 homes were damaged.

Six homes were destroyed, five had major damage, and 10 had moderate damage according to the local fire department. The storm also destroyed 11 outbuildings, while 10 suffered major damages and two sustained minor damages.

The town sign also suffered damages due to the storm, and multiple power lines were taken down as well. Most of the damaged buildings were ones located on Doc Mac Drive, County Highway T, County Highway M, County Highway MS, Kiwanis Road and Johnson Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A team from the national weather service will arrive Sunday morning to assess the damage.