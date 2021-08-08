School districts, parents weigh options as the new school year approaches

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- As COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country continue to rise, students and teachers are just a few weeks away from heading back to the classroom.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released new guidance for the upcoming school year. The state plans to begin treating the virus the same way it treats the flu. They are focusing their efforts on "outbreaks and vulnerable populations” and are following this strategy for all cases in the state.

IDPH does not require masks, and students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine.

Starlet Smith's sixth-grade son has not been in a classroom and has been learning remotely from home since March 2020. Smith has no plans to send him back anytime soon.

"If I can help it, it's not happening," Smith said. "If there is not going to be masks in the school, I don't want to expose him to getting COVID because children are getting COVID, and some are getting very sick. I want to make sure I protect my kid and my family at all costs."

Masks will be optional for all students and staff. In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning Iowa K-12 schools, cities, and counties from mandating masks. However, masks will be required on school buses as the CDC mask order for public transportation still applies.

"I do wish the elementary schools could require it just because that's an age group that can't be vaccinated," Amber Young, whose three kids will return to the classroom in person, said.

Her two older boys in eighth and tenth grade have both been vaccinated. Her youngest, who is in kindergarten, is not old enough.

"We are talking about a kindergartner," Young said. "She is not going to voluntarily wear a mask, even if I want her to. If her friends aren't doing it, she is not going to do it."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa State Education Association have called for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to wear masks at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the CDC, 14 of the 21 eastern Iowa counties in KWWL's viewing area are at a 'high level of COVID-19 transmission. Several cities and counties have reinstated mask mandates in government buildings and recommended that people continue to wear masks indoors.

"For my family and me, we're going to try and do our best to remain safe," Smith said. "And if that means continuing to learn at home, that's what we'll do."

Smith said her son is lucky that many of his friends are also learning remotely, so he has not missed out on the social aspects of school.

"Eventually, I would love for him to go back to school and to be able to have, you know, that normal learning environment, but not if there's not going to be a requirement of masks," Smith said.

The Marion Independent School District where Smith's son attends and the Cedar Rapids Community School District is expected to discuss the new guidance at school board meetings on Monday. More districts are likely to make decisions in the coming weeks.

According to a copy of the district's return to learn plan updated in July, MISD plans to require students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days and report it to the district.

Families can decide for themselves whether or not to keep their children at home if they are exposed to someone who later tests positive for the virus.

IDPH will also not force COVID-19 positive individuals to quarantine for a certain amount of time but say that they should refrain from normal activities for 10 days after symptoms first appear. The CDC recommends quarantining if you have been exposed.

Young, whose children attend school in Waterloo, is worried about the possibility of an outbreak or exposure sending her kids back to virtual learning. Her children tried virtual learning in the spring of 2020 and for short periods last school year but did not thrive under it.

"I'm not thrilled at the idea of the kids having to come back because it's such a throw such a wrench in the routines," Young said.

Individual school districts and local public health departments will decide whether they do their own case investigations. Johnson County Public Health has confirmed to KWWL that they will be tracing cases for the Iowa City Community School District.

IDPH will not be making vaccinations a requirement but is advising that anyone eligible gets vaccinated.