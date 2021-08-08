Rainfall Totals 8-8-2021

A complex of storms rolled through the area late last night into the early hours of this morning. Rain stayed generally in our northern and western counties dropping a few hundredths to several inches. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo 0.24 Dubuque 0.00 Cedar Rapids 0.02 Iowa City 0.00 Amana 4.7 W 0.04 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.34 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.42 Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.02 Cedar Rapids 4.6 W 0.05 Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.26 Center Point 4.0 SSE Trace Central City 6.7 W 0.01 Clutier 2.61 Decorah 4.9SE 0.17 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.52 Dysart 3.1 N 0.98 Elkader 6 SSW 0.01 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.03 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.23 Fayette 0.11 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.13 Garwin 0.55 Grundy Center 3.27 Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.54 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.22 Independence 0.9 WNW 0.04 Ionia 2 W 0.79 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.53 Kesley 0.12 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.33 Marengo 3.6 N 0.10 Marion 1.7 NNW Trace Monona 9.8 N 0.41 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.54 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.71 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.09 Postville 5.5 NE 0.15 Robins 0.8 SE 0.01 Sigourney Trace Toledo 1.57 Traer 1.47 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.22 Vinton 0.20 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.24 Waukon 0.8 S 0.33 Williamsburg 3 SE 0.10