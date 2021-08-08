Rainfall Totals 8-8-2021
A complex of storms rolled through the area late last night into the early hours of this morning. Rain stayed generally in our northern and western counties dropping a few hundredths to several inches. Below is a list of rainfall totals:
|Waterloo
|0.24
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.04
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.34
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.42
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids 4.6 W
|0.05
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.26
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|Trace
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.01
|Clutier
|2.61
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.17
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.52
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.98
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.23
|Fayette
|0.11
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.13
|Garwin
|0.55
|Grundy Center
|3.27
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.54
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.22
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.04
|Ionia 2 W
|0.79
|Jerico 2.8 WSW
|0.53
|Kesley
|0.12
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.33
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.10
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|Trace
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.41
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.54
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.71
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.01
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|0.09
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.15
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.01
|Sigourney
|Trace
|Toledo
|1.57
|Traer
|1.47
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.22
|Vinton
|0.20
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.24
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.33
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.10