Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 8-8-2021

9:44 am Schnack's Weather Blog

A complex of storms rolled through the area late last night into the early hours of this morning. Rain stayed generally in our northern and western counties dropping a few hundredths to several inches. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo0.24
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa City0.00
 Amana 4.7 W 0.04
 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.34
 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.42
 Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.02
 Cedar Rapids 4.6 W 0.05
 Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.26
 Center Point 4.0 SSE Trace
 Central City 6.7 W 0.01
 Clutier2.61
 Decorah 4.9SE 0.17
 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.52
 Dysart 3.1 N 0.98
 Elkader 6 SSW0.01
 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.03
 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.23
 Fayette0.11
 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.13
 Garwin0.55
 Grundy Center 3.27
 Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.54
 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.22
 Independence 0.9 WNW 0.04
 Ionia 2 W0.79
 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.53
 Kesley0.12
 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.33
 Marengo 3.6 N 0.10
 Marion 1.7 NNW Trace
 Monona 9.8 N 0.41
 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.54
 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.71
 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01
 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.09
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.15
 Robins 0.8 SE 0.01
 SigourneyTrace
 Toledo1.57
 Traer1.47
 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.22
 Vinton0.20
 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.24
 Waukon 0.8 S 0.33
 Williamsburg 3 SE0.10
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

Skip to content