Police pushback doesn’t stop conservative gun law rollback

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The latest push to loosen gun laws in many states has put police officers at odds with Republican lawmakers who usually trumpet their support for law enforcement. In Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police opposed plans to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before carrying handguns in public. The new push comes as departments weigh reforms following massive protest even as they tackle rising gun violence. But gun-rights groups and some sheriffs say the changes to benefit law-abiding gun owners outweigh potential risk. About 20 states have now moved to drop permit requirements, a major concern for gun-control groups.