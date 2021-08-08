New book celebrates Iowa high school football playoff history

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Award-winning sports writers Doug Newhoff and Craig Sesker have released a new book celebrating the history of the Iowa high school football playoffs. "Home Sweet Dome" is a collaboration, 44 chapters and 560 pages long, profiling high school football in the state.

"It started out we wanted to do teams that had won 3 or 4 titles," says Sesker, "Then you start looking at programs like Aplington-Parkersburg with their history, plus Waverly Shell Rock and some others. We just kept adding layers and layers."

The book features work from several prominent Iowa sports writers, along with interviews and stories from many of the great coaches and players in the state.

"I wondered how successful we'd be tracking down guys like Kurt Warner and some of the players and coaches that we'd need for the book to be a success," says Newhoff, "and fortunately they were all in."

"Home Sweet Dome" can be purchased at DomePlayoffs.com.