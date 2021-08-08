Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Texas Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort town of South Padre Island. Police say officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the barrier island community around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find three women shot dead. The suspect fled but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel. Police have not identified the man, who they say is being held pending formal charges. The dead women were 46, 47 and 65 years old, and from the Houston area.